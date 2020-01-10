1990—2019
Ricardo Torres, affectionately known as Ritchie, passed way unexpectedly on October 29th, 2019. His life was taken in an act of gun violence in Long Beach, California. A northern California native, Ritchie was a loving son, loyal friend and partner remembered most for his adventurous, compassionate and goodhearted spirit.
Ritchie was born on November 2nd, 1990 and grew up in the Napa Valley. He attended Yountville Elementary, continued to Redwood Middle School and later Vintage High School. From a young age, he demonstrated a lively curiosity for the world around him and a strong ability to connect with everyone around him. Those who knew him remember his friendly and caring personality always smiling with a positive attitude.
A self-declared “foodie,” Ritchie was a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in San Francisco. For him, the kitchen was a sacred place where he was able to express his creative side and bring family and friends together to part take in his creations. He had a passion for learning about food and culture which complimented his adventurous spirit and love for traveling near and far. From his frequent hiking trips up Mount St. Helena to his travels all over Latin America, he walked his talk and never stopped pursuing his passions and dreams. One of his dreams was to someday return to the Napa Valley and open his own bakery.
Ritchie’s legacy is one of love for life and courage to live life to the fullest. He is survived by his father Manuel Torres Ochoa, his mother Susana Torres Ortiz, his older sister Alma Gonzalez, his older brother Juan Torres, and his brother-in-law Carlos Gonzalez. He was a proud uncle to Gael and Luca Gonzalez. He is also survived by his girlfriend, Becky Stephany Lara, of 10 years whom he had been living with in Los Angeles, CA.
Ritchie will truly be missed but leaves his family and friends a lifetime of memories full of joy and humor, his kind heart and warm smile.