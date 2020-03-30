1973—2020

Ricardo Zavala a Napa resident passed away on March 21, 2020, at the age of 46. Ricardo was born in Napa on August 2, 1973, to the parents of Luis and Obdulia Zavala.

Ricardo enjoyed watching TV shows, movies, and listening to music from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. His favorite music was pop, alternative, R&B, and Jazz. He enjoyed watching and reading about Wikileaks, Julian Assange, Tulsi Gabbard, Bernie Sanders and Jill Stein on the Internet and YouTube. Ricardo enjoyed going to the park, relaxing in a Jacuzzi, going to the beach and spending time with his friends.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Ricardo is a graduate of Napa High School and attended Napa Valley College. He worked for Safeway, Walmart and Target. Ricardo lived in Napa his entire life and devoted much of his time and energy as a care giver to his mom and dad.

Ricardo is the youngest of six brothers. He is survived by his loving parents, his brothers Jose Luis, Roberto, Fernando, Raul (Ralph), Miguel Ventura, and his nieces and nephews.

Because Napa County requires a shelter in place due to Coronavirus, services for Ricardo will not occur. The Zavala family expresses its gratitude and all the support received from family and friends.

Ricardo was one of a kind.