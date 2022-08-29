Richard Allen Slie

Richard Slie went home to heaven to be with His Father on August 13, 2022. Richard was born in Wray, CO, in 1950, but spent most of his childhood in the panhandle of Nebraska, where he developed a love of hunting and the great outdoors. He graduated from Scottsbluff High School and the University of Nebraska (Lincoln campus). During his college years, he became a Christian through the Navigators program, in 1017 Schramm Hall on the UNL Campus, and pledged his remaining days to serving the Lord and advancing the Kingdom of Jesus Christ. He had many good memories of that time in his life, including conferences at the Navigators' property Glen Eyrie in Colorado Springs and a summer in the mountain forests of Michigan, cutting ski trails in the mornings and being discipled by other Christians in the afternoon and evenings.

He walked with the Lord for 50 years and devoted most of his time and energy to reading the Word, praying for others, and discipling men and women to go on to maturity in Christ. His love of the Bible led him to move his family to Vancouver, British Columbia in the mid-eighties for several years so that could attend Regent College where he further studied theology. While in Vancouver, he enjoyed the Pacific so much that he ended up living most of his life on the West Coast, albeit further south in California. He was an astute teacher and continued to lead Bible study up to the weeks just before his death. Many knew him to be rather serious, although he had a fun side as well and was always eager to welcome guests and take them on wine tours throughout the Napa and Sonoma Valleys or to the rugged coast of the Pacific.

When he was not pursuing his primary Christian ministry calling, he worked as a freelance architect and designed many beautiful homes in various states, including California, Nevada, Colorado, and Nebraska, to name a few. He also was an avid viewer of films, a connoisseur of dark beer, and a fanatic of the pulled pork sandwich.

Richard is survived by his three sons and their children: Jonathan (wife Kristana, children: Caleb, Simeon, and Jocelyn), Benjamin (children: Genesis, Jackson, and Canaan), and Aaron; siblings: Bob (wife Anita) and Larry. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mary Beth; and his sister, Mary Linda.

An intimate memorial service will be held at a later date during early fall. Details will be provided to family and close friends.