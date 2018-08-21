1938-2018
Richard Andrews (Andy or Dick) passed peacefully at home in Post Falls, Idaho on July 22, 2018 after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
He was born June 27, 1938 in Sacramento, Ca and raised in Napa, Ca, graduating from Napa High School in 1956. Richard promptly joined the Army on a buddy plan with 5 friends who remained buddies thru 2018. His tour took him to Colorado and Germany. He was honorably discharged returning to Napa and enrolling in Sacramento State College. Upon graduation, his first job was County Administrator for Lake County. He was responsible for going to Washington DC to lobby for bonds to build a beautiful courthouse complex and 30 years later was invited back to help rip up the paid bonds. Richard moved on to Placer County as Administrator and it is there he met the love of his life, Susan. From Placer he moved on to Monterey County as Administrator for several years.
He and Susan decided they wanted to venture into business and left their jobs to open a wine, cheese and catering business in Carmel. After a few years, Richard was offered a position as Administrator for the community of Pebble Beach which he truly enjoyed. In planning for retirement he and Susan checked many areas in the Western States and decided on Post Falls, Id which they fell in love with. It is close to many opportunities which they both enjoy such as being members of the ski patrol, boating and so much more. He also volunteered for the CASA program as an advocate for abused kids. He also took guitar lessons and played his trumpet from earlier school days. Richard had a bond with a group of fellows from Napa High who got together annually. He made a difference in the communities he worked in and cared for his employees. He was thoughtful and generous to family and friends he loved.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Esther and Thomas Roberts and sister Diane Pritchard, grandparents Bruce and Elizabeth Kratzer. He is survived by his loving wife Susan Andrews, sister Barbara Larson, Fred, Nephew Steven Parker, Lorraine, Niece Stephanie Walls, Peter, (Matthew, Elizabeth, Rachel, Jonathan, Step- Nephews, Fred and Michael Larson, in-laws Bill Anderson, (Heather & Scott), Than Anderson, Teri, (Jason), Rick Anderson, Diana, (Sean & Robin) and several cousins. Per his request there will be no services. Please celebrate with your loved ones.