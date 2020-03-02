Richard Bertoli, age 82, after surviving many years of death-defying illnesses, passed away on February 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Rich was the first son of Charles “Chili” and Dorothy Bertoli. He grew up in Berkeley, graduated from Berkeley High, Santa Rosa Jr. College, and Pensacola Flight School.

Richard served eight years as a naval pilot and was hired by Pan American Airways in 1966. Rich relocated his family from Coronado NAS to Angwin in 1966 and St. Helena in 1977. As a Pan Am pilot, he was able to take his family on many worldly vacations and after 28 years he retired as Pan Am Captain. Rich loved nature, animals and was an avid birder with an extensive life-list. He enjoyed bluegrass and attending Dixieland festivals. He loved watching his children and grandchildren participate in sports. Rich is survived by his loving wife, Linda (nee Youso), of 57 years. They celebrated their 50th anniversary by renewing their vows in Reno, NV accompanied by family.