1932—2020
Richard (Dick) Jack Ferrero passed away in his sleep on February 6, 2020. Taking a morning nap, he simply didn’t wake up; Dick was 87. We have lost a great Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa, Brother-in-law and Uncle.
Born to Frank and Anne Ferrero in Oakland, CA, shortly before midnight on December 31st, 1932, Dick was the younger brother to sister Doris. They spent his early years in Oakland, where he had many cousins, aunts and uncles. The family later moved to Redwood City, where Dick graduated from Sequoia High School in 1951.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Peggy (Lowe), in 1953 and the couple established their home in San Carlos. In the next five years they had daughter, Darlene (de Beauclair) and son, Dennis. The family remained in San Carlos, where Dick was able to coach his son’s Little League teams. Later on, he never missed a sporting or cheering event while the kids attended Carlmont High School. Dick and Peggy were married for 59-1 years, prior to Peggy’s death in May, 2013.
After several years with the City of San Carlos, Dick’s primary career was at Black Mountain Water in San Carlos, where he worked for 33 years prior to retiring in 1995. After Peggy retired in 1998, they left San Carlos for the Napa Valley, settling in Yountville. They were soon joined by both children and granddaughters, Arlina and Rebecca Medina. Within two months, their third granddaughter, Amanda, was born. “Summer Camp” at Grandma & Grandpa’s had begun! During the school year, Dick would meet the girls at YES and walk them home.
Dick and Peggy moved to Napa in 2012, where he remained after Peggy’s death. His last three years were spent at Brookdale in Napa, where he had many friends among the staff and residents.
Nothing meant more to Dick than family; his love for his family was strong and steady. Dick seemed to accept and enjoy everything that life brought his way. He was a quiet, peaceful person and handled everything with an easy strength. Although Dick was quiet himself, he loved to be surrounded by family and friends. He loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face.
Dick was a Bay Area sports fan – Giants, A’s, 49ers, Raiders and Warriors – and he enjoyed Football Sundays. He also had a love for Disneyland; his last vacation was a week at Disneyland with Dennis, last July.
In addition to his daughter, son and granddaughters, Dick is survived by his great granddaughter Lyla, brother-in-law Bob Lowe (Imogene), sister-in-law Marilyn Cardone (Marty), nieces Rebecca Lowe, Valeri Roberts, Jeanette Brown and Doreta Scott, nephew Gary Grainger and numerous cousins.
Dick was predeceased by his wife, parents, stepmother Grace Ferrero, grandparents, sister Doris Grainger, stepsister Betty Brown, brothers-in-law Don Lowe, Gene Brown and Wilbur Grainger, son-in-law Dale de Beauclair and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
We will miss our dad, grandpa, great grandpa, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. You have left us with a smile in our hearts and a quiet strength that will carry us through. We will love you always, and see that smile every time we think of you.
At a future date, when we can all be together, a joint celebration of Dick and his son’s life will be held. Please stay in touch with the family for details. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org. Anyone wishing to make a donation may direct it to St. Jude’s or to a charity of your choice.
