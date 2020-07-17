Richard (Dick) Jack Ferrero

Dick and Peggy moved to Napa in 2012, where he remained after Peggy’s death. His last three years were spent at Brookdale in Napa, where he had many friends among the staff and residents.

Nothing meant more to Dick than family; his love for his family was strong and steady. Dick seemed to accept and enjoy everything that life brought his way. He was a quiet, peaceful person and handled everything with an easy strength. Although Dick was quiet himself, he loved to be surrounded by family and friends. He loved to laugh and always had a smile on his face.

Dick was a Bay Area sports fan – Giants, A’s, 49ers, Raiders and Warriors – and he enjoyed Football Sundays. He also had a love for Disneyland; his last vacation was a week at Disneyland with Dennis, last July.

In addition to his daughter, son and granddaughters, Dick is survived by his great granddaughter Lyla, brother-in-law Bob Lowe (Imogene), sister-in-law Marilyn Cardone (Marty), nieces Rebecca Lowe, Valeri Roberts, Jeanette Brown and Doreta Scott, nephew Gary Grainger and numerous cousins.

Dick was predeceased by his wife, parents, stepmother Grace Ferrero, grandparents, sister Doris Grainger, stepsister Betty Brown, brothers-in-law Don Lowe, Gene Brown and Wilbur Grainger, son-in-law Dale de Beauclair and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.