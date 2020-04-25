× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1933—2020

Richard Douglas Dickson was born on June 10, 1933 to Regina and Howard Dickson in Cedar Rapids Iowa. He is survived by his sister Joyce Tomberrlin and his five children.

Richard was raised in Iowa where he was an exceptional multisport athlete. He enlisted in the US Air Force after he graduated from the University of Iowa. Richard was stationed at Travis Air Force base in California where he met the love of his life, Lillian Machado. They married in 1955 and had five children Anne, Rich, Matt, Greg and Tim. While at Travis, Richard played on the Air Force baseball team and after his discharge from the service, he received many offers as a pitcher, ultimately signing with the Milwaukee Braves.

Richard changed careers and went into law enforcement followed by a very successful career as an executive at many manufacturing companies from Cambell Soup to Tri Valley Growers. He and Lillian took an early retirement and moved to the Napa Valley where they built and ran Dickson Napa Ranch. They produced award winning Regina Olive oil and grew sought after Merlot and Cabernet gapes.

On March 13, 2020, Richard passed away from many ailments, but mostly from a broken heart as his beloved wife Lillian had passed away three months prior on December 8, 2019. Plans are pending to celebrate his rich and varied life.