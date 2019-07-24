{{featured_button_text}}
1933—2019

Richard Edward Davis passed away peacefully at the age of 86 he is survived by his children Kim and Marty Meckler, Terri and Jeff Solomon, LeeAnn and Dave Small, Kellie and Ron Showers, Matt Souza, Leanne Chilton, James Chilton, he was blessed with 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, he also leaves behind three sisters Joy Cassidy, Rose Greene, Olivetta Chavez.

He was born in Vallejo Ca., he served in the U.S. Navy and is a Korean War Vet, he was a contractor for many years beginning with Sonoma drywall, DP painting, Cal Tec Environmental.

Richard will truly be missed by many friends and family, his celebration of life will be on Saturday, August 3 at 11 AM at Tulocay Cemetery in lieu of flowers please make a donation to the salvation Army in his name

