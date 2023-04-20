Richard Fleckenstein

June 9, 1946 - March 6, 2023

NAPA - Richard Fleckenstein was born on June 9, 1946, son of George and Mary Fleckenstein. He grew up in Santa Monica with two older siblings, George and Tina, and two younger siblings, Robert and Joanne. Richard had two sons, Aaron and Michael, with Lori Fleckenstein, and later remarried Nancy Murchison, and stayed with her the remainder of his life.

If you ever had the opportunity to know Richard Fleckenstein, chances are he may have made some memorable impact on your life. Richard was 6'5" with a heart of gold and a great sense of humor, he was really something. "Pray for surf" was his motto and was spray-painted on the garage wall of the house where he grew up in Santa Monica. He loved to surf, dirt bike ride and hang out with friends.

Richard got a job and became a Psychiatric Technician at Camarillo State Hospital where he made lifelong friendships. He later moved to Napa and began working at Napa State Hospital. Some of the wonderful friends he'd made down south came to Napa and set down roots as well, and we are like family. After having two sons Richard started coaching Pop Warner. Pop Warner made a big impact on Richard. He liked coaching, sharing knowledge and teaching. He went on to become the President of Redwood Empire Football all for the love of it. After being at Napa State he went on to work at CMF in Vacaville where he ran the "Scared Straight," a program for at-risk youth as well as his other duties involving computer sciences at the State of California.

Richard loved to ride his Harley and was part of the HOG's Harley Davidson group for some time. Richard loved to share what he knew and tell stories. He loved his sons, his wife and he loved people. If you knew him, you'd never hear him complain, be worried or stressed out. Nothing fazed him. If a problem arose you might have heard him say, "what you going to do?" That was his way to get you to "try and think." Oh yeah, he was also a self taught auto mechanic.

So, if you were his friend, there's a chance that while he worked full-time, was a Dad, coached football and worked in the yard, he probably fixed your car at some point, and probably for free.

His final years of work were spent at Napa State Hospital where he ran the computer department. After retiring, he spent the rest of his days traveling and enjoying his time with his wife Nancy and loved ones. He enjoyed going out to eat and choosing a couple or family to anonymously pay for their meal before sneaking out. He liked acts of kindness, it touched his heart and that came from who he was and where he had come from.

Richard fought cancer and beat it once. He was able to enjoy Michael and his wife Kaitlyn marry. Richard was very proud that their union provided him with a new name: Pop-pop, grandfather to Greyson and Colton.

He was very content. When cancer came back, he fought it bravely. He was a father, a husband, a brother, a friend, a teacher. We all love you, Richard "Fleck" Fleckenstein. The world is a better place because of you and won't be the same without you. Rest in peace, your life was well done.

For Anyone who would like to enjoy Richards celebration of life please come to the "Elks Lodge at 2840 Soscal Ave. Napa, 94558; and if anyone wants to make a donation for Richard please donate to the Napa Animal Shelter.