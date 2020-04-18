Richard Frank Moreno Sr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936—2020

On Tuesday, March 17, Richard (Rich) Frank Moreno Sr. passed away at the age of 84 in Vancouver, WA, following a brief illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his kindness to others, generosity, and for having a great sense of humor.

Rich was born in Sacramento, CA on February 26, 1936 to Enrique Mario Moreno Sr. and Zella Mae (Imel) Moreno. Along with his older brother, Mario, and two sisters, Dolores and Marzella, Rich grew up in Sacramento, where he attended parochial schools, including Christian Brothers High School (CBHS), from which he graduated in 1954.

It was also during high school that he met the love of his life, Maureen Joanne O’Hare, who would become his wife and with whom he shared two children. Rich and Maureen lived in the Napa Valley for more than 50 years. In 2014, Rich and Maureen relocated to Vancouver WA to be closer to their daughter Pam.