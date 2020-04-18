Richard Frank Moreno Sr.

1936—2020
On Tuesday, March 17, Richard (Rich) Frank Moreno Sr. passed away at the age of 84 in Vancouver, WA, following a brief illness. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was known for his kindness to others, generosity, and for having a great sense of humor.
Rich was born in Sacramento, CA on February 26, 1936 to Enrique Mario Moreno Sr. and Zella Mae (Imel) Moreno. Along with his older brother, Mario, and two sisters, Dolores and Marzella, Rich grew up in Sacramento, where he attended parochial schools, including Christian Brothers High School (CBHS), from which he graduated in 1954.
It was also during high school that he met the love of his life, Maureen Joanne O’Hare, who would become his wife and with whom he shared two children. Rich and Maureen lived in the Napa Valley for more than 50 years. In 2014, Rich and Maureen relocated to Vancouver WA to be closer to their daughter Pam.
Rich is survived by his wife, Maureen, two children, Richard Jr (Pamela) of Ellensburg WA and Pamela (Douglas) Dickey of Vancouver WA, his sister Dolores of Carson City Nevada, four grandchildren—Henry Moreno, Richard Dickey, Michelle Dickey, and Julia Moreno, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Enrique Mario Jr, and sister Marzella. In lieu of flowers, send donations to CBHS in memory of Richard F. Moreno Sr.
A celebration of Rich’s life has been put off until the coronavirus has run its course.
