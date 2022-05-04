Richard George Carroll

Richard Carroll passed away in the comfort of his home early April 15, 2022 (Good Friday) at the age of 81.

Richard was born July 11, 1940 in Vallejo California. Richard's many careers behind the wheel gave him a panoramic view of the world throughout his life. He saw the balloons rise with the sun over Napa as a milkman for Stornetta's Dairy. As a truck driver for C-Line Express, he was a vital piece of the supply chain to support Napa's growth. If it has wheels, Richard has driven it – from chauffeuring movie stars around our Valley to driving around loads of money for Loomis. He ended his career the way he wanted and retired as a Local 490 Teamster Truck Driver.

Richard always had a knack for all things mechanical; he was a one-stop shop for anything that needed repairs. With MacGyver-like skills and outside-the-box thinking, there wasn't much he couldn't fix. Everyone knew they could count on him to get them back up and running, no matter the obstacle.

Richard had two passions: fishing and cars. His love for fishing had no end and he wanted to share his knowledge and appreciation of it with everyone. A skilled craftsman who built his own custom fishing rods as well as tying his own flies with the attention to detail of an entomologist. Richard also loved the roar of a well-tuned engine and always appreciated a great custom-built hot rod. The happiest day of his life was when he was picked up in his custom 1953 Ford pickup built by his grandson Garrett that was dedicated to his daughter Teri Lee Carroll.

Richard is survived by his brother Doug of Knoxville, TN and sister Paula of Austin, TX; his 3 children- Dana of Santa Rosa, Michelle of Napa, and Richard of Sacramento; his 7 grandchildren- Tiffany, Adam, Garrett, Elaina, Amber, Vida, and Ari; and his 4 great grandchildren- Blake, Dominic, Savannah, and Ashton.

He will be greatly missed by family, friends, and all who knew him. Rest in peace pop.

Richard's service will be held at New Life Tabernacle Church 2625 1st St. Napa, CA @11:00AM on May 6th 2022. Reception to be held following the service.