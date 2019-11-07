1935—2019
Richard Iverson Sr. passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in his home on October 31, 2019. He was taken from us way too soon as he had many more exciting adventures planned for the coming years.
He was born on November 14,1935, to Frederick C. Iverson and Mavis Iverson (Fritter) in Napa, Ca.
After high school Richard joined the Army and served two years. Upon his discharge he returned to Napa and began a long (42 years) career with Kaiser Steel and Napa Pipe. After retiring, he and his wife, Paula, started traveling around the world with friends and relatives and spent their summer months at their cabin in Cooper Landing, AK, where they still have many friends.
Richard is survived by his adoring wife and best friend, Paula, his son Richard, Jr., Salem OR, his daughter, Colette Costella, Napa, his sister Carla Britton (Jack), White Salmon WA, sister-in-law Nina Counter, Napa, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his brother Fred Iverson.
Rich was a devoted spouse, father and grandfather to his family and a good friend to many. He was extremely close to nephews, nieces and cousins and was always available to help anyone no matter what the project. He will be missed more than words can express. A true gentleman has left us to grieve his passing.
Being the private person that he was, Richard requested no funeral services. He will be interred at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. There will be a celebration of his life with family and friends at a later date.
The family requests donations to the Wounded Warriors Project, 8880 Rio San Diego Dr., Suite 900, San Diego, CA 92108 or to a charity of your choice.