Richard John Lipanovich

Our loving Father and Grandfather Richard passed away peacefully on the morning of Wednesday March 4th at the age of 85. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Catherine Lipanovich in 2009, and daughter Joanne Lipanovich in 1998. He is survived by his sons Michael and John Lipanovich and daughter Lisa (Husband Jim) Garton; and seven grandchildren: Tony, Taylor, Luke, Rachel, Nolan, Jennifer, and Leah. Richard was born and raised in Oakland, Ca. His parents John and Rosina (Noni) Lipanovich came to the US through Ellis Island in 1912. He was the youngest of five with three brothers and one sister: Frank, John, Anne, and Tony. Richard graduated from Oakland High School where he ran track. He then joined the US Army where he served for two years. Richard then worked briefly at Southern Pacific Railroad until he took a job at Martinez Fire Department. Richard then got hired at Richmond Fire Department where he worked a long career and retired in 1986 as a Captain.