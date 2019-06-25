After a brief illness, Richard Joseph Hoppe died peacefully in his St. Helena home, surrounded by family, on June 10, 2019. Born in New Jersey in 1933, Richard and his first wife, Birdy, moved to St. Helena in 1967.
Richard served in the navy during the Korean War. He later worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard until his retirement. He had a passion for all athletics & hunted with his son and family friends. He was extensively involved in youth sports & read to classes in the primary schools. He is fondly remembered for his vibrant blue eyes and infectious smile as he enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's extra-curricular activities as their #1 Fan.
Richard is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Laurie Jensen Hoppe; son Tom and daughter-in-law, Julie Hoppe; son-in-law, Stash Faria; grandchildren Hillary Hoppe, Richard Hoppe, Kyle Faria, Cara Faria Moore (Geoffrey); sisters Cookie Carter (Freddie) and Gail Hayes; Laurie's two daughters and their families. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his first wife of 44 years, Roberta Rasler Hoppe & by his daughter, Denise Hoppe Faria. A private interment with military honors was held at the St. Helena Cemetery.
There will be a Celebration of Life at the St. Helena American Legion Hall at 1291 Madrona on Sunday, July 14 from 1:30 – 4:00PM.
Donations in Richard's memory may be made to the Saint Helena High School Athletic Department at 1401 Grayson, St. Helena, CA 94574.