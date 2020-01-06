Richard Kevin Donohoe
1934—2019
Richard Kevin Donohoe died peacefully at home in Napa, CA on December 26, 2019. He was 85.
Kevin was born in 1934 to parents Thomas Donohoe and Nora Donohoe (Connor) and was the youngest of 10 children. He is predeceased by his wife of 57 years Mary Donohoe (Wilson) and by his daughter Diane Williamson of San Diego. He is survived by son Thomas Donohoe (Aline) of Petaluma, Margaret Donohue of San Diego, grandchildren Briana Clear (Adam), Kevin Donohoe, Katherine Williamson and Anna Williamson. Kevin is also survived by many nieces & nephews, and good friends.
He grew up on the family ranch on Old Sonoma Road where he developed an unparalleled work ethic. His first paying job was baling-hay on a crew in Sonoma and Marin counties. He then had a 42 year career as an Operating Engineer-running heavy earthmoving equipment on projects all around the Bay Area. He, spent over 30 of these years with Syar Industries. Kevin was also a 50-year member of the Knights of Columbus and the Native Sons of the Golden West.
Kevin used his talent with heavy equipment to grade fields at St. Apollinaris School and Justin Sienna High School, where his 3 children received their educations. After retiring, he and Mary enjoyed a home away from home for many years in their 26’ trailer at the Casini Ranch Campground, where he often ran the water truck or drove the Hay Ride tractor for George. He loved the coast and also attending the sporting events of his friends and family’s children. Kevin was quick to help when asked, and no job was too big or small. His laugh was infectious, and it will be missed.
Services are scheduled at Tulocay Cemetery with a Visitation beginning at 4:00 PM and a Rosary at 6:00 PM on Friday January 10th and a Funeral Mass at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church on Saturday January 11th at 11:00. All are welcome to attend in celebration of Kevin’s life after the mass in the St. A’s hall.
The family would especially like to thank and acknowledge the staff and management at Berkshire Assisted Living for their dedication and loving care of Kevin and Mary. Donations in honor of Kevin can be made to Hospice of Napa, Justin Sienna, or St. Apollinaris.
Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.