Richard L Taylor II sadly passed on November 19, 2020 at the age of 48. He enjoyed watching his Dallas Cowboys play, cooking and BB-Que with his cousin and best friend Darin Kvamme.

He is predeceased by his father Richard L Taylor who passed in 2019. He is survived by his mother Marsha Taylor, his wife Shari Taylor, his two sons Troy and Brandon Taylor, his aunts Patricia Evans and Claudia (David) Perez. He will be forever loved.