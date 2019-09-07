1956—2019
How do you write an obituary for a man that was the greatest storyteller you’ve ever known?
Well, you begin at the beginning I suppose.
Richard Lane Couch was born on March 4, 1956 to newlyweds Janice Mae Couch and Richard Duwayne Couch in Napa, CA. The young couple had two more children, Ronald James Couch (born 1959) and Cathy Elizabeth Couch (born 1961), thus making Richard the older brother of the brood.
Richard grew up in Vallejo & Napa, CA, and he moved between Southern California, the North Bay & Central California during his adult life, with some travel thrown in for good measure. He made many wonderful friends, from the Pump House Gang, to the Cabin Kids, and beyond. He was great at maintaining friendships, and was always there for those that needed him. Richard was also an amazing brother, son, grandson, uncle and husband. He was married, and widowed, twice. He was a man of emotional strength, spunk, intelligence and big love, and it is safe to say that all who knew him felt lucky. For better or worse, he frequently put the needs of those he loved far above his own.
After the passing of his mother Janice Mae (1938-2007) and his grandmother Lorraine-AKA Nana (1918-2008), the matriarchs of the clan, Richard stepped up to be the glue that held the family together. Navigating the ‘business of death’ without his help has been difficult to say the least. Richard was the one who wrote obituaries, gave speeches at memorial services, and gave everyone a shoulder to cry on during hard times. It’s no easy task to turn around and do these things for him. We’ re all doing our best to be here for each other while we mourn Richard, just as he was always there for everyone else.
At sixty three years of age, Richard Lane Couch passed beyond the veil quietly, in his home in Merced, CA, on August 15, 2019. He departed this planet far too soon, but he will always be in our hearts and souls.
The family will hold an open memorial service for friends and family, most likely sometime in October. Please e-mail hmaehight@gmail.com if you would like to be notified when the service has been scheduled.