1936—2019
Richard Lee Welch passed away on December 2, 2019, following a stroke. He was born on January 6, 1936. He moved to Napa with his family and graduated from Napa High. He was drafted into the Army and served in Italy and then the Reserves. He returned to Napa in 1960 to work in the family business, Roy’s Auto Wreckers on Highway 29. In 1961 he opened Rich’s Auto Sales which he ran until he retired.
Rich was predeceased by his parents Roy and Mary Welch and his siblings Deanna Welch Lucas and Donald Welch. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Jerilyn Welch, his children Melanie Hunter, Mandee Whitney and Richard Welch, his nine grandchildren, many “adopted” grandchildren, and his siblings Helen Johnson and Billy Welch.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Rich’s life will be held at Napa Valley Life Church on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 am, 2303 Trower Ave, Napa.
Always and forever in our hearts.