1929—2018
Richard Madrid, born February 17, 1929, rejoined the love of his life, Dianne, on November 15, 2018.
Richard was born in Scottsdale, Arizona to his parents, Angel Ruiz Madrid and Josefine Franco Madrid. He was one of 8 children. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Joseph and David, and his sister Eleanor Bailey, as well as his son Angelo Madrid and daughter Margee. He is survived by his sister, Rose Trifiletti, brothers Michael and Bob (Robert) Madrid and his sister Mary Ann Coons.
Richard is also survived by his children, Roderick Madrid, Bob (Robert) Morgan and Donna LaJoie along with their spouses. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Richard joined the US Army at the age of 17 where he served for four years. When he got out of the Army, he wasn’t sure what to do with himself, so he “went across the street and joined the Navy” where he served for several years. Richard was active Military at the end of World War II, and also during the Korean War and the Vietnam War. When Richard retired after 20 years in the Navy, he continued serving his country, becoming a Civil Service Firefighter and serving at Alameda Naval Air Station and Mare Island Naval Shipyard where he ultimately became a Fire Inspector. Richard retired from Mare Island Naval Shipyard in Vallejo, CA in April of 1988. Richard lived many places but settled in the community of American Canyon, CA in the late 1960’s, where he was very involved in his community and helped to establish the local paper (The Echo), which has since been replaced. He was involved in many local organizations in and around Vallejo, CA including the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, The American Legion, Sons of Italy, and The Lions, among others.
In 2000, Richard and Dianne left American Canyon, CA and moved to the town of Orange Cove, CA where they were going to “retire” and “relax”. They soon realized that relaxation was not something they were good at and once again became very involved. Richard served on the town council and became very well known in and around Orange Cove, CA and once again enjoyed being an active member of the community.
Beloved by his family and many friends, Richard passed away peacefully on November 15, 2018 in Fresno. He will be missed by all who knew him. Rest in Peace, Richard!
Private services will be held after the first of the year. Condolences may be offered by logging onto www.salseranddillard.com