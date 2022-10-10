Richard Pilling

Rick was born in Oakland, CA to Vaudine and Albert Pilling. He grew up in Sacramento and Vallejo and graduated from Vallejo High School in 1951. He joined the army and was stationed in Germany for 2 years. During the 50's he was a member of 2 car clubs, Swanx and the Slicks where he formed lifelong friendships. Rick married Ilyne Hegendeffer in 1956 and they moved to Napa in 1969 where they raised their 4 children. He was very involved in his children's sports activities and coached numerous baseball and football teams. Rick worked at Mare Island Naval Shipyard for 31 years as a Metals Inspector Supervisor before retiring in 1989.