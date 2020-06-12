× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Richard "Rich" Michael Tyrrell died at his home on Friday, May 22, 2020, he was 51. Rich was born February 10, 1969 in Napa, California. He was the great-great-grandson of Napa Valley pioneer and Bear Flagger John York of St Helena. His grandfather was Chester York and his great-grandfather was Charles York. Rich was a graduate of Napa High School in 1987 and the University of California Berkley in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Art History.

Rich enjoyed music and the arts. As a child he played the piano and as a member of the Napa High Marching Band he played the flute, clarinet, oboe and bass drum. After graduation, he accompanied the Band (playing the clarinet) when they were invited to perform at the World Expo '88 in Brisbane, Australia. During his final year at UC Berkley, he designed and exhibited a display of antique weather vanes at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. After graduation Rich continued with his appreciation for the Arts in its various forms. He had a zest for life and will be remembered for his sense of humor.

Rich is survived by his husband, Victor M. Rodriquez to whom he was married on December 16, 2016. He is also survived by his parents Nick Dian (York) and Roger Lee Tyrrell; sister Amy and her husband George Fastenau of Kenosha, Wisconsin; brother Ryan (Napa); nephew Andrew Fastenau (Kenosha) and nieces Meghan and Rebecca Fastenau (Kenosha).

Burial will be immediate family only at the St Helena Public Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 crisis allows.