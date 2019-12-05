1945-2019
Richard Taylor passed away peacefully in his home on December 3, 2019. He was born to Hazel and Paul Taylor in Indianapolis on April 26, 1945.
Richard served in the U.S. Army from 1962-1965 in the 82nd Airborne Division as a paratrooper. Over the years he enjoyed golf and fishing.
He is survived by his wife Marsha of 52 years, his son Richard Taylor II and grandsons Troy and Brandon Taylor. He is also survived by his sisters Patricia Evans and Claudia (David) Perez.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 1:30-3:30 at the American Legion Hall, 1240 Pearl St., Napa. The family would like to thank the staff of Collabria Hospice for their excellent care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Collabria Hospice, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559. Memories and notes of sympathy may be shared at claffeyandrota.com.