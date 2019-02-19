1949—2019
Richard Veon Reiswig Jr., 69, of Napa, CA, passed away unexpectedly on February 4th, 2019. He was born at the Sanitarium & Hospital in St. Helena, CA on March 24th, 1949 to Elle “Lucille” Kelly and Richard Veon Reiswig Sr.
Richard was a member of UA Local 343 for over 40 years and remained involved years after retiring.
He enjoyed anything Harley Davidson, classic cars, and spending time with family and friends.
Richard is survived by his family, Julie Reiswig Larsen (daughter), Richard Reiswig III (son), Sean Reiswig (son), and Crystal Reiswig (daughter), twelve grandchildren; Beau, Lauren, Thomas, Autumn, Shea, Sofia, Lucas, Karina, Anthony, Selena, Arianna and Adrian as well as two great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Brian (Becky) Reiswig, Ronald Reiswig, Kay Reiswig (Bob) Prunty, and Rita Reiswig (Bennie) Holton.
A celebration of life will be held at the Union Hall located at 401 Nebraska St., Vallejo CA on March 24th from 1pm-3pm for family and friends.