1940—2019
Richard W. Cliff passed away on August 8, 2019 in Richmond, California at the age of 79 after a long illness.
Richard, who often went by Rick, was born on March 15, 1940 in Napa, California to Howard W. Cliff and Edna M. Cliff. Rick graduated from Napa High School in 1958 and then attended CCAC in Oakland and graduated with a professional degree in Interior Design.
Rick worked with Moriguchi and Associates for some years installing model homes. He loved art, museums and antiques and had a very creative mind. As a child, he entered floral arrangements in the Calistoga, Napa and Vallejo Fairs. He also loved Christmas and would decorate a tree and donate it to the Napa Valley Symphony Festival of the Trees to help raise money for their program. He also loved gardening and plants and was the past president of the Golden State Lily Society.
Rick is survived by his brother, Gary D. Cliff and several cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Edna Cliff.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations on behalf of Rick to the San Francisco Fine Arts Museums. Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.