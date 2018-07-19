Richard W. Dean

1948—2018
Richard Wayne Dean passed away on July 15, 2018 in Middletown due to a heart attack. Richard was born in Loma Linda on July 23, 1948. He attended PUC Prep in Angwin and served as an Army Combat Medic in Vietnam. He worked at K&K Metal in St Helena followed by 25 years at Pinole Point Steel in Richmond. After which he worked for a great friend at Napa Valley Muffler then opened RWD Kustom Fab & Repair before moving to Hidden Valley Lake in 2011. He will forever be remembered for his love of family, endless collections, old cars & smoky bars.
He is survived by his daughters Angela Dean of Salem, Kelly (Filippo) Bianco of Hidden Valley Lake, along with grandchildren Calissa Danielson of Salem, and Giovanni, Giancarlo & Vincenzo Bianco of Hidden Valley Lake.
Memorial service will be held on Sunday July 22nd at 1pm at Jones & Lewis Clear Lake Memorial Chapel in Lower Lake with potluck style celebration of life immediately following. Full obituary at http://www.JonesAndLewisMemorialChapel.com