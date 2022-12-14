NAPA - On December 9, 2022, our brother Richard William Osterberg, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, after a brief battle with cancer. A generous man, loved by many, he was 74.

He is survived by his two sisters: Julie Kientz and Joanne Osterberg; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews as well as many close dear friends, especially Tracy Zerba and family. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Edith Osterberg; and two brothers: Robert Osterberg and Roger Osterberg.

Richard or "Rich" was born and raised in Napa, CA. He loved his feline companions, gardening, food, cooking, art, ceramics, knitting, creating things, and the mechanics of making new and broken things work.

Rich was an Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam War. He then attended The University of Berkeley, where he graduated with a Fine Arts Degree. He worked for Napa Valley College for 27 years until he retired. He busied himself with the things and people he loved and will be so greatly missed.

No services will be held (at Richard's request).

Please do not send flowers.

If you'd like to make a donation in honor of Richard, please do so to: Whiskers Tails & Ferals, 1370 Trancas St. #206, Napa, CA, 94558.