Richard Yoxall

In 1971, Dick moved to Napa, where he had invested in a prune and plum orchard on Hagen Road and began building upscale homes and beautiful country estates. He soon rekindled his friendship with Meryl Messner and her three children. They became inseparable and were married in August 1973, and their amazing love for each other continued to his death. In 1974, their daughter Patti was born.

Together, along with Dick’s son, Steve, the family went to many baseball and college football games, including several Rose Bowl Games when USC played; along with many vacations skiing in the Sierras and to the Southern California beaches to enjoy the weather and catch up with his old friends. Dick’s love of sports was not lost on the kids, and he coached their sports teams with family friend, Rich Burk, where they both left an impact on the young athletes in Napa in the 1970s and early 80s. Through coaching, Dick was acquainted with one of his players, Russ Orrick, who would later become a sports star at Vintage High School. Dick and Meryl became Russ’ legal guardians during Russ’ formative high school years.