1948—2019
On the morning of Nov. 2, 2019 Rick Hamzy passed away peacefully in MT after a brief illness with family by his side.
Rick was born to Herman and Hazel Hamzy in Vallejo 1948. After 2 years they moved to Napa where Rick lived until his retirement in 2008.
You have free articles remaining.
Rick was a talented all around athlete in his youth. He played on numerous championship teams spanning almost 20 years. He worked at Napa Pipe, Kaiser Steel, Mare Island and NCDC. He was a man of conviction and well respected. Tough, but fair. He was willing to give you his opinion,whether you wanted it or not! He had a tremendous sense of humor and an even better laugh. He was a great storyteller and could talk for hours. If you wanted a 5 minute chat, you were out the door an hour later. He always wanted to hear the latest on his buddies hunts and was always thrilled for them. When you became a friend of Ricks, it was for life. He was fortunate to travel to many states in pursuit of the next “Big One” while making many life long friends wherever he went.
He lived a simple, passionate life filled with good times and good friends and was blessed to be able to live his life as he wanted. Pursuing his love of fishing, hunting and trapping right up until his death. Keeping up on his granddaughters and great granddaughters brought many smiles to his face. You will be missed by many. Each of us for a different reason. But you will be missed. And we’ll all remember you at different times. Some with a smile. Some with a laugh. Some with a broken heart.
Rick is survived by his partner of 26 years,Cindy Herman. Son Erik (Barbra), Stepson Collin (Rebeca) and Andrew Herman, Sister Vivian, Granddaughters Tayler, Madison and Hannah and great granddaughters, Riley and Lyla. Niece Kirstie and nephew Scott. And by more friends than we can count. Services are pending sometime in April.