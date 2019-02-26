1925—2019
Rita DeZorzi passed away early Thursday morning. She was born in Ankeny, Iowa on May 9, 1925.
In 1946 she married John A. DeZorzi at St. Ambrose Cathedral in Des Moines, Iowa. They made their home in Ankeny, Iowa until 1960 when she, her husband and family moved to Napa.
She volunteered in the office at St. Apollinaris Catholic School for many years. Then went to work for the Christian Brothers Greystone Winery in St. Helena working on the bottling line where she retired after 25 years.
Rita was a charter member of the Vittoria Italiana Lodge in Iowa. In Napa, she was a member of ICF Branch 12, an active member of the Sons of Italy #2043 for over 50 years; volunteered at Queen of the Valley Hospital for 20 years, and a member of St. Apollinaris Women’s Guild and St. Thomas Aquinas Altar Society. She was a parishioner of St. Apollinaris for over 58 years and saw three churches built.
She is predeceased by husband John, parents Louie and Rosie and sister Gloria. Rita is survived by son, Larry (Sherry) DeZorzi of Twin Falls, Idaho; daughters LaRita (Jerry) Marc-Aurele, LuAnn (David) Masters of Napa; seven grandchildren, Larry John (Michelle), and Michael DeZorzi of Twin Falls, Idaho; Brian, Jeff (Sherry) Marc-Aurele, Christine (Shawn) Manriguez, Chris Masters and Kim (Rob) Freeman all of Napa and nine great grandchildren, sister Carolyn (Kenneth) DeVore of Ventura in addition to numerous nieces and nephews.
Vigil service on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Claffey and Rota Funeral Home. Funeral Mass Friday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St. Burial at Tulocay Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Apollinaris Catholic Church or Collabria Hospice.