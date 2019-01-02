1946—2018
Robert A. ‘Bob’ Shaw passed away peacefully on December 23, 2018, with his loving family at his side in his hilltop home in Calistoga. Bob was born on April 13, 1946, the second of four children to Leroy and Dorothy Williams Shaw. He was blessed with a great sense of humor, inquisitive mind and a sweet disposition.
After graduating from Calistoga High he received his AA degree from Santa Rosa J.C. and then his BS degree in Industrial Design from San Jose State Univ. College was interrupted when he was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas. His professional career revolved around the grocery business designing store layouts, remodels and equipment. During his years at Safeway’s corporate office he worked with engineers to design and develop their first scanning check stand. Bob worked with Fleming Foods for 22 years as a retail store engineer building and remodeling stores, his favorite project being the remodel of his brother’s store, The Cal Mart.
He married the love of his life, Linda Lerner, also a Calistoga native, in 1968. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in July. Bob and Linda moved from Alamo back to Calistoga in 2014. They never lost touch with what made Calistoga home.
Bob loved his family, friends and life itself. He enjoyed travel, snow skiing, driving his Corvette, hiking, tennis, gardening and was a voracious reader. He ran many 5K, 10K, half and full marathons, the highlight being the Boston Marathon with a respectable time of 3 hours, 31 minutes in 2001. Always a SF Giants fan, he was honored to throw the ceremonial first pitch (a strike!) at a game attended by many family members and friends. He had a lifelong passion for watercolor painting and became quite accomplished.
He is survived by his devoted wife Linda, loving daughter Alison, and brother Bill all of Calistoga, brother Steve (Donna) of Lakeport, sister Carole Dobernick (John) of Auburn, and sister-in-law Evelyn Scherrer (Ed) of Healdsburg. Numerous nieces and nephews will also miss their uncle.
There will be a Memorial Mass at OLPH Catholic Church in Calistoga on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019, at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to: Collabria Hospice, Cancer Center at St. Helena Hospital, or Yosemite Conservancy.