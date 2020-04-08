Robert Alexander Woody

Robert Alexander “Bob” Woody passed away April 1, 2020, in Vacaville, Ca after a battle with dementia. He was a native of Eureka, Ca, born on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1934, to Clarence and Inez Woody. Bob spent 45 year in Eureka, graduating from Eureka High School in 1952. Bob was a hard worker for his family, starting in the logging industry at the age of 14. He joined the Navy after High School and served aboard the USS Bon Home Richard. During this time, he married Carol Wilkinson and had two sons, Michael and Christopher. He had several jobs in the Eureka area including 8 years as a firefighter for the Eureka Fire Department, 7 years as patrol officer for the California Highway Patrol and spent time as a commercial fisherman.