Robert Alexander Woody

1934—2020
Robert Alexander “Bob” Woody passed away April 1, 2020, in Vacaville, Ca after a battle with dementia. He was a native of Eureka, Ca, born on Mother’s Day, May 13, 1934, to Clarence and Inez Woody. Bob spent 45 year in Eureka, graduating from Eureka High School in 1952. Bob was a hard worker for his family, starting in the logging industry at the age of 14. He joined the Navy after High School and served aboard the USS Bon Home Richard. During this time, he married Carol Wilkinson and had two sons, Michael and Christopher. He had several jobs in the Eureka area including 8 years as a firefighter for the Eureka Fire Department, 7 years as patrol officer for the California Highway Patrol and spent time as a commercial fisherman.
Bob met Patricia Ross while at the Fire Department, marrying June 1962. They had two sons, Ross and Scott. After leaving the CHP, Bob and Pat purchased the Wabash & B Wine Shop and Delicatessen. They sold the shop when Bob became the Operations manager for Humboldt Transit Authority. Bob served on the Executive Board for the Eureka Boys Club and was a volunteer with the Six Rivers Racing Association. His favorite outdoor activities included deer hunting, clamming, abalone diving and salmon fishing with his sons. Bob also enjoyed racing SCCA at the Samoa airstrip and Stock Car racing at Redwood Acres. He was proud of winning the 1978 Street Stock Championship in his Mazda RX-3.
In 1979 Bob took a position as the Loss Prevention Specialist for Transit Casualty Insurance and relocated to Napa, Ca. He later became a bus and tour operator and guide. Bob and Pat took many trips around the state, and several cruises to spots around the Pacific, especially enjoying Alaska, Hawaii and China.
Bob was 32nd deg Scottish Rite mason at Humboldt Lodge #79 F&AM, receiving his 50-year pin in June 2011. He was an Elk in Eureka and Napa, and a member of SIRS branch #106 Vallejo. Bob enjoyed bowling and leading tours for the SIRS club. He especially enjoyed trips to local casinos.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Inez Woody and sister Jacqueline McBride. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Marie Woody, sons Michael, Christopher (Alice), Ross (Tina) Sr, and Scott (Alison Hamilton) Woody, grandchildren Arron, Desiree, Ross (Kayla) Woody Jr and Alexanderea (Kevin) Reustle; great granddaughter Charlotte Reustle; sister Marilyn (Morris) Caudle; niece Robin (Justin) Thoms; and nephew Dana Caudle.
Services will take place at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in May.
