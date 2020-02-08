1930—2020
Bob is survived by his wife Liliane Constance Guaslard Nelson, Daughters Kassandra (Greg) Wright of Carson City NV, Victoria (Paul) Hein of Deer Park CA, Robin Nelson of Napa CA, Stepchildren Thierry (Marty) Florent of Elk Grove CA, Serge (Penny) Florent of Dixon CA, Louis Miller of Cottonwood CA, & Jacqueline (John) Schuler of Rancho Cordova CA. Numerous Grandchildren and Great grandchildren also survive.
Bob is predeceased by his Parents Victor C. & Elaine C Bronstad Nelson, sisters Florence Teverbaugh, Carol Cammarota, Karen Allen, Mary Havelock, and brother Rockwood Nelson. Daughter Paula Nelson, Stepson Christian Florent, and Grandson Paul E. Hein.
Bob was raised in Montana, relocating to Napa CA with his family in 1940. He graduated from Napa High School, followed by work at Basalt Rock Co. as a boiler maker helper until he left to enlist in the US Army, where he served in Korea during the Korean War.
After his time in the Army, Bob went on to work a long career for Western Electric Co. where he was involved in the installation of the Bell System Central office switches across the Western US as installer, then supervisor. During his time in Baker Oregon, he met and married his first wife Mina Renae Hottel Nelson, with whom he raised his 4 daughters in Napa CA. Those years included every summer spent at the family trailer at Lake Berryessa. He loved to water ski, teach the kids to ski, and drive his Tahiti jet boat! After divorce, he met and married his life long love Liliane, whom he celebrated almost 44 yrs marriage. He also helped raise her youngest daughter Jacqueline as his own. Jacqueline was able to return home and help Liliane take care of Bob in his last couple years. After retirement from Western Electric, Bob kept busy by driving school bus for the Napa Valley Unified School District, which he really enjoyed. Bob and Liliane spent their early retirement years taking Caribbean cruises, multiple visits to France to visit Lilianes family and touring Europe. They loved the French Riviera!! Bob also very much enjoyed touring with Liliane and their grandson Jeffrey around the western US states & national parks in their motor home. They relocated from Napa to Folsom Lake CA in 1999. They both truly loved their new home and community. Especially the LDS community, whom have shared so much love and comfort to them over the many years. Bob & Liliane were baptized in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Napa CA. Their marriage was sealed in the LDS Oakland Temple.
Bob was a loving and caring husband, and wonderful father to all his children. He was a terrific husband, Dad, Grandpa, and Uncle Bob. Bob is our example of how to live an honest, hard working, caring life.
Military: Army of the United States Pfc in Co “B” 765th TRSB inducted 1951 and transferred to the Army Reserve 1953, then honorably discharged in 1956. Served in Korea, earning his Korean Service Medal w/3 bz svc stars and the United Nations service medal. He served as Boiler Repairman.
Affiliations: Past member of Member of International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local No. 1002, Veteran of Foreign Wars Anthony Lakes Post #3048, International Brotherhood of Boiler Makers, Iron Ship Builders and Helpers of America, Affiliated with the A.F. of L., and the IBEW.
Bobs ashes will be placed in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California at a later time. No services are planned at this time.