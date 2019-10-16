Robert B Schindler

1934—2019
You have free articles remaining.
Robert Rocky Schindler passed away at Saint Helena Hospital on October 10th 2019 he is survived by his wife Adelina Schindler, daughter Lori Smink, grandchildren Joseph Jones and Morgan Cameron, nieces and nephews Billynn Mohammad, Clifford Schindler Katie Nulty Kory Schindler Kirk Schindler Kerry Schindler Jeff Biddle preceded in death by son Joseph Milani and daughter Tammy Schindler we will be having a celebration of life on Saturday October 19th at 3 p.m. at the Rancho de Calistoga Community Center at 2412 Foothill Boulevard Calistoga all his family and friends are welcome.