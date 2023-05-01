We sadly share that Robert Barberi passed away April 26, 2023 at home, surrounded by family.

Known to most as Bob, he was born on February 8, 1939 to Guadalupe and Elena Salazar in Madera, California. The family moved to Napa Valley in 1943, and he graduated from St. Helena High School. Bob lived in St. Helena for many years where he raised his children Michele, Michael and Gina. He worked as a union carpenter, managed vineyards, operated heavy machinery, and started a construction business.

Bob and Ellen operated Barberi Construction and Tile for 35 years in Napa. Anywhere Bob went he saw a friend, a past employee, or customer. Always keeping busy, he enjoyed woodworking and was always fixing something for someone. Later in life, Bob took up golf and enjoyed it very much. Up until just recently, he continued to help Michael with his handyman business. Bob was a loving husband father, grandfather, and mentor that was notorious for putting family, friends, and complete strangers before himself.

Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Ellen; son Michael (Amy); daughter Michele (Jerry); grandsons Christopher and Luke; sisters Jane and Virginia; cousin Reynaldo (Ronnie) Perez, stepdaughter Katie, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, stepchildren, and loved ones. Bob was predeceased by his parents, stepfather Louis Barberi and beloved brother, Gene.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held later. Donations in Bob's honor can be made to the charity of your choice.