Robert Benedict Spratt, age 72, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at his home in Napa, California, following an extended illness
Robert was born in 1947 in Butte, Montana and lived there until 1960 when he and his family moved to California, eventually settling in Napa in 1963. Robert entered Napa High School as a Sophomore and graduated in 1965. From there, Robert went on to the University of San Francisco and graduated in 1969 with a Bachelor's degree in History. He began his professional career working for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad which was eventually bought out by CitiCorp. He stayed with CitiCorp for his entire career working his way up the management ladder until he retired as a Vice President in Lease Administration in 2008. Upon retirement he moved back to Napa to help with his aging mother. Following her passing, Robert remained in Napa with the onset of illness and remained there until his death.
Robert enjoyed times with family and friends, attending concerts, theater and hosting dinners. He liked to travel with his family to historical sites across the country. He also took up golf and bowling after his retirement and was an avid walker. Robert remained a bachelor his entire life. He had a very dry sense of humor and could entertain those around him with his wit and knowledge. He was very much a renaissance man having knowledge in many fields from history to business, sports to art, and politics to religion. Many of his family (brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews) tapped into his encyclopedic knowledge during their high school and college years. In one instance he is remembered for taking a bow during a sibling's college graduation saying "Well, there is another degree I have earned".
Robert will be greatly missed as a brother, uncle and friend. He will forever be in our hearts and memories. He is survived by his brother Phil and his sisters Judith, Maribeth, Victoria and Kimberly.
A service will be held at a future date at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa where he will be laid to rest. A Celebration of Life event will be held at a later date.