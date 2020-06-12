× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robert “Bob” Beardsley died peacefully at midnight, May 28, 2020 in his home in Napa, just short of his 93rd birthday. Robert was born on July 8, 1927 in Los Angeles, CA to the late Mantor Eugene (“Bing”) Beardsley and Mary Antoinette Parkinson Beardsley. He is predeceased by his wife of 70 years, Margaret “Peg” Beardsley, sister Marian Beardsley Street Johnston and his son, Brian Beardsley. He is survived by his loving daughter, Nora Beardsley as well as many family members and friends.

After serving in the Navy at the end of WWII, Bob followed in his father's footsteps working for the telephone company. He married the love of his life, Margaret, on Valentine's Day in 1946. After many years with the telephone company, Bob retired and explored many of his creative outlets including woodworking, cooking and bridge. In retirement he loved contributing to the community through his work with Napa Arts Counsel, Kiwanis and various volunteer activities.

His friends have shared that Bob was a lovely man with a great sense of humor, played an excellent game of bridge and was a good cook. He was one of a kind. His love of music, sense of humor and cheerfulness will be missed and fondly remembered.

The family would like to thank his special physicians and Collabria Hospice, for their excellent and loving care.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life gathering at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to an organization of your choice.