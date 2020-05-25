Robert “Bob” Cal Ruha

1955—2020

Bob was born February 22,1955 to Cal and Ines Ruha. He attended Napa schools and graduated from Napa High in 1973. He went on to U.C. Fullerton and graduated with a degree in accounting. Later he worked for an oil company in Saudi Arabia as one of their accountants. He was also an Air Force veteran. He lived in Sonoma County until his death from cancer.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, a nephew and 2 Brothers-in-law. He’s survived by his sisters Carol Abeel, Barbara Hudelson (Tim), Linda Ghisletta, 1 niece, 4 nephews, 2 Aunts and many cousins. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice or to the Cancer Research Center at University of California, San Francisco. Private services will be held.

