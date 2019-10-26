Robert (Bob) Craig

1938—2019
Robert Craig, Napa Valley mountain Cabernet Sauvignon pioneer, passed away in Tucson, Arizona on Sept. 15 from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was 81. Bob was born in Bisbee, Arizona in 1938 and grew up in Dickinson, Texas before a stint in the Coast Guard brought him to San Francisco in 1960, where he married Lynn Patterson in 1963. A self-made man, Bob put himself through UCSF and the University of Chicago business school. Always the entrepreneur, Bob and his classmates Derek Ruston and Michael Nugent and mutual friend Michael Adams launched their own brand, the eponymous Robert Craig Winery in 1990. Elton Slone joined the partnership in 2006, and he continues to guide the winery and business for the remaining partners.
You have free articles remaining.
Those of us fortunate enough to work with Bob over the years miss him the most keenly, because his spirit, his generosity, his optimism, his sense of humor and his helping hands were always present in the workplace. He was the first to arrive at any birthday celebration and the last one to help finish cleaning up. Bob was a great mentor, grape farmer, joke teller, friend, father and husband. Most of all Bob was a gentleman, and that is a rare talent.
Please join us in sending love and thoughts to Bob’s wife of 56 years, Lynn, their son Bryan Craig (Camille) and their extended family and friends. A Celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Lincoln Theater NV Performing Arts Center on November 8th at 2:00 pm. If you are able to join us please email kiersten@robertcraigwine.com