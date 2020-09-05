× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1955—2020

Robert (Bob) Eldon Gann, Jr., 65, passed away unexpectedly on August 27, 2020. Bob was born on January 30, 1955 in North Kansas City, Mo. to Elsie and Bob Gann, Sr. The first in his family to attend college, he graduated with honors from the University of Missouri, Columbia. Bob put down roots in Minneapolis, where he started his own family and commenced his career as a Certified Public Accountant, working briefly at Ernst & Young before establishing his business, Intrepid Financial Group, Inc., which he ran until his passing.

Bob was a gregarious, generous spirit who loved to make people laugh. Bob always had a joke on the tip of his tongue, accompanied by his infectious belly laugh that was impossible to resist, regardless of how many times you’ d heard the joke. He was an eloquent storyteller and writer, a phenomenal dancer, an avid golfer, and the life of the party—Bob was outrageous. Bob was a hard worker and dedicated to his clients. He enjoyed treating others and never turned down a great steak. His family—his three children and seven grandchildren—were his pride and joy.