The Lang Family is saddened to share that Robert (Bob) Lang passed away surrounded by family at his home in Napa, CA on June 6, 2021. Born in Bensenville, IL on May 9, 1938, Bob was a member of Fenton High School's graduating class of 1956. Between time studying at the University of Illinois, Missouri School of Mines, and Chapman College of the Seven Seas, Bob served in the US Army in Korea in the early 1960s.

Inspired by his father Ewald, a private pilot, Bob pursued his interest in aviation, beginning a successful 32-year career with United Airlines in November 1966 as a DC-6 Flight Engineer. A short time later, Bob met a then-stewardess, Marsha, on a flight from Chicago to Omaha, NE. As their relationship blossomed, Bob followed Marsha from Chicago to San Francisco and the two were married on a rainy evening in December 1969, a spontaneous decision that marked the beginning of a happy and successful 51-year marriage. Bob's airline career culminated as a Boeing 747 Captain with his retirement trip in May 1998, a flight from Honolulu to San Francisco with Marsha and son Darren, now 35, on board. Continuing the family's aviation legacy, Darren is currently a San Francisco-based Boeing 737 Captain with United.