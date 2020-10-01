1927—2020

Robert (Bob) Maurice Lee passed away on September 20, 2020 at his home in Napa, CA, in the loving arms of his wife, Maureen. In addition to his wife of 59 years, he is survived by his sons Kevin (Hilary), Brian (Robyn), Michael (Angela), his daughter, Jennifer Rabanal (Bernie), his sister-in-law Audrey Thompson, eight grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Donald (Charlene Weibel) and brother-in-law Donald Thompson.

Bob was born on July 17, 1927 in the rural community of Glen Elder, Kansas, to Glen Engle Lee and Sophia Grace Lutz. At an early age, he became a hunter and fisherman to help put food on the table for his family. Before the age of ten, during the Depression years, he ran his own trap lines early in the morning, before going to school. He trapped skunks and sold their pelts, sometimes earning more in a week than his father’s hardware store. On occasion, after an extremely successful trap, he was sent home from school to tend to his offensive skunk odor. This rural beginning gave him his life-long love of nature. His family’s move west to Vallejo, CA during the war years did not sit well with him. He would not adapt to city life and went back to Kansas to live with his grandparents.