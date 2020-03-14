1926—2020

Resident of Vacaville, CA. Robert “Bob” Miller Crampton passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, in Vacaville. He was 93 years old. He is survived by his sons and their wives, Robert J. Crampton and Lieu Le of Dixon, CA; Jon Crampton and Grace Crampton of Santa Clara, CA; Stepdaughter, Nora Grijalva of Elverta, CA; three grandchildren, Joe Grijalva of Dixon, CA, Anastasia Crampton of Dixon, CA, and Michael Crampton of Vacaville, CA; and extended family members. His 4 siblings Evelyn Mae Crampton Franke, Mary Helen Crampton Martin Helms, Gene Arthur Crampton, George Remlinger Crampton; first wife Virginia; and stepdaughter Kathy Hagen predeceased him.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bob was born on the family ranch 6 miles west of Dixon in the town of Allendale on August 21, 1926, to Eunice Mae Miller Crampton and Arthur Henry Crampton. He graduated from Vacaville Union High School in 1944, enlisted into WWII, and was accepted into the Navy’s ROTC Aviation V-12 program at Univ. Redlands, CA and graduated from the University of Davis in 1954. He worked on the family ranch off and on, at Standard Oil in SF, Bank of America locations in Northern CA. He met his boy’s mother on Picnic Day in Davis in 1962. He worked at McClellan AFB in Sacramento, CA as a weapons system manager until his retirement in 1993.