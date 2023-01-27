Robert "Bob" W. Amundson

NAPA - Robert "Bob" Wayne Amundson, 73, of Napa, CA, passed away in the comfort of his home with his family on January 6, 2023, after a quiet and brave three-year battle with metastatic liver cancer.

He was warmly welcomed home to Heaven's gates by his father, mother, sister, and several friends that predeceased him.

Bob is survived by his love of 44 years, Jean Peters; their daughter, Ashley Amundson Harry; son-in-law, Thomas Harry; and his beloved dog, Rowdy.

Prior to his passing, Bob's main drive in his life was to provide for his family. He became a business owner at the age of 19 after his father's passing and continued to be a dedicated and successful business owner in the kitchen design and cabinet sale industry for 54 years.

When he had free time he enjoyed fly-fishing and traveling the world in his younger years. In more recent years, he enjoyed bird watching, yard work in his favorite backyard overlooking the wetlands of Napa, and most importantly spending time with his family.

Bob's family would like to thank his team of doctors and caregivers on his behalf. He was grateful to be in such caring and skillful hands.