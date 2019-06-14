Robert (Bob) Wayne Bruner

1945—2019
Bob was born December 6, 1945 in Paola, Kansas to Franklin Jean and Lavera Bruner, predeceased. He died on June 5, 2019 at his home in Napa.
He graduated from Napa High School in 1963 and went directly into the Navy and served in the Vietnam War, on an aircraft carrier, as an electrician.
He worked at Mare Island for several years, and then went to work at Concord Naval Weapons were he retired as a Superintendent.
Survived by his wife Lavonne and his two sons Edward J (Maria) and Robert Wade Bruner, along with his sister Gloria Wing (Bob) and his brother James Bruner (Luann), several grand children and great grand children.
A memorial will be held at Tulocay Cementer, 411 Coombville Road, Napa at 11:00AM on Friday, June 21, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society. By Mail: American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123
By Phone: 1-800-227-2345
On the Web:
https:/www.cancer.orgnvolvedonate.html