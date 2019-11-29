Robert Charles Smith, son of Barbara Jean Barrow and Robert Charles Smith Sr. passed peacefully on October 31st, his favorite holiday. He is survived by his sister Tina Marie Lawrence and Brian Michael O'Neill, his nieces, nephews and their children.
Robb had undeniable talent and endless creativity and was a force to be reckoned with. From his renowned event and floral design business “Laurels” on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, he created out of the box, celebrity and Hollywood weddings, celebrations, and corporate parties. His passion and success spanned decades. His designs appeared in numerous movies with the most remembered film "Father of the Bride'.
After leaving Los Angeles, Robb brought his artistry and boundless personality to Napa Valley where he quickly became part of the community and reveled in its bountiful beauty of landscape, cuisine, and people.
Robb will be remembered by all of us, his many friends and loved ones as a generous, loving, creative spirit that filled our lives with much more than we could have imagined. Robb made all of us, and those he encountered feel special in his presence and he will be sorely missed but definitely not forgotten. Our hearts are broken yet filled with wonderful memories.
Rest well my dear, dear friend.
Robb was a supporter of the Save the Elephants / African Wildlife Foundation. If one would like to donate in his honor.: Save the Elephants | African Wildlife Foundation | awf.org
A celebration of Robb Smith will be held at a date to be announced, at Martin Design on Main Street.