Robert D. Fumasi

NAPA - On November 12, 2022, our father Robert D. Fumasi, passed away and joined our Heavenly Father. Robert was born in Napa, CA, to his mother, Jessie H. Fumasi and father, Dante B. Fumasi.

Robert started raising cattle at the age of fifteen which led him into the dairy business. This became his passion and he was very successful at it.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Jessie H. Fumasi; and father, Dante B. Fumasi. Robert is survived by his sister, Louise Stewart; his son, Joe (Zhang); his son, Ed (Sarah); and five grandchildren, that he loved very much.

Robert's service will be held at Tulocay Cemetery in Napa, CA, on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Orland.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary Orland, CA.