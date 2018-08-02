Long-time Napa resident Robert Edwin McCormick died peacefully at home on June 25, 2018. Robert was born on November 23,1935 at Parks Victory Hospital in Napa, CA.
He graduated from Napa High School in 1955 and then attended Napa Junior College and Sacramento State. After college, he returned to Napa where he was employed in retail, first at Levinson’s and then at Montgomery Wards.
In 1978 he married Jane M. Bertino. She passed ten years later. As a young man, Robert was an accomplished artist, winning several awards for his art in high school and college. He loved classical music, his family, and spending time at the McCormick cabin in Modoc County.
Robert is survived by his sister-in-law, Carol McCormick (Thomas), nephew, John McCormick (Colleen), niece, Laura Wilkinson (Todd), great niece, Emily McCormick, and great nephews, Brennan Wilkinson, Scott McCormick, and Ryan Wilkinson