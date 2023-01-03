SUISUN - Robert Edwin Moody, passed away early on December 25, 2022, at his home in Suisun, CA. He was 62 years old.

Robert was born in the city of Vallejo, CA, on July 11, 1960. He was the second child, and first son, of Virginia Wulff and Merle Moody.

For over 43 years, Robert had a thriving career as a union electrician. He worked out of Local #180 and San Francisco Local #6. He had recently retired from Rosendin Electric in July.

He was a dedicated husband, father of two, a son, a brother, an uncle, and a friend to all.

Throughout the years, Robert has enjoyed: Sunday drives and adventures with his wife; BMX racing with his son Bradley; baseball and football with his son Dylan; watching Raiders games with family and friends; fishing; and taking his dog, Bo, to the dog park.

Robert was preceded in death by his father, Merle Moody.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Lisa Moody; his two sons: Bradley Moody and Dylan Moody; his beloved dog, Bo; his mother, Virginia Moody; his siblings: Deborah (John) Erickson of Clear Creek, CA, Tracy (Lisa) Moody of Napa, CA; his cousin John B. Wulff of Paradise, CA; and a host of extended family and friends.

A memorial service will be held for Robert at 2:00 p.m. Saturday January 7, 2023, at Grace Church, 3765 Solano Ave., Napa, CA. Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at the clubhouse of Napa Valley Sun Communities, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, CA.