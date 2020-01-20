1938—2019
Robert Garcia who was lovingly known to his family as “Bobby”, passed away just five days before his 82nd birthday. He is survived by his two daughters; Cristina Garcia Parks and Lourdes Xóchitl Garcia-Caravantes, and his two grand children; Susan Elizabeth Parks and Carlos Enrique Caravantes.
He lived Napa for over thirty years and served on many community boards and organizations. He was best known for his extensive work the Napa County Hispanic Network (co-founder and past president); also, countless hours of work the the Napa County Democrats and “The Three Tenors” scholarship benefit concerts held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
He retired and moved to Mexico in 2001, where he enjoyed warm weather and good food.
He was laid to rest on his birthday January 6, 2020 in Mérida, Yucatán at “Our Lady of Lebanon Church”. He will be greatly missed by family and friends in both the U.S. and México.