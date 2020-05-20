1925—2020
Robert J. Skupny was born October 25, 1925 in Detroit, Michigan and died peacefully at his home in Napa, California on May 11, 2020. After graduating from Wilbur Wright High School in 1943, Bob enlisted in the Navy and served during World War II near Normandy and was later stationed in La Havre. After his service he attended Lawrence Technological Institute, graduating in 1950. He spend over 30 years as an executive with Ford Motor Company and after retirement moved to St. Helena in 1986 and with his wife, Kate, generously volunteering his time with over a dozen non-profit organizations in the Napa Valley.
Bob is survived by his wife of 70 years, Catherine Lee Skupny (nee Phillips), sons, Robert & John (Tracey), grandsons Reed (Megan) and Jerzy (Rita), granddaughter Alex and great grandchildren Felton and Hawk. No memorial services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that a tribute donation be made to the Rianda House – Senior Activity Center in St. Helena (info@riandahouse.org).
